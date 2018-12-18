Trump Condems Facebook, Twitter Claiming They 'Have Removed Many Names'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has condemned Facebook, Twitter for allegedly removing names in posts stressing that the online platforms were biased and favoured the Democrats, which he said was 'ridiculous'.

Facebook, Twitter and Google are so biased toward the Dems it is ridiculous! Twitter, in fact, has made it much more difficult for people to join @realDonaldTrump. They have removed many names & greatly slowed the level and speed of increase. They have acknowledged-done NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 декабря 2018 г.

​In his recent Twitter post, Donald Trump also has wished good luck to his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who will appear in federal court on Tuesday to receive his sentence in a probe into alleged collusion with Russia.

Good luck today in court to General Michael Flynn. Will be interesting to see what he has to say, despite tremendous pressure being put on him, about Russian Collusion in our great and, obviously, highly successful political campaign. There was no Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 декабря 2018 г.

The general, one of the most high-profile suspects in the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, stands accused of allegedly lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the 2016 US presidential campaign.

In early December, special counsel Robert Mueller recommended that Flynn receive no jail time, citing the substantial information and assistance Flynn had provided him in several federal investigations. That included 19 interviews with Mueller's team, totaling more than 60 hours.