WATCH 'Dangerous, Life-Threatening' Waves Hit California Beaches

On Sunday, the US Coast Guard closed the entrances to Humboldt Bay near Eureka, California, and into the harbour of Noyo, near Fort Bragg, because of the high waves.

The National Weather Service of California has issued a warning of serious danger and great threat to property and life due to a storm, according to Weather.com.

"Dangerous, life-threatening waves will impact the shoreline", the National Weather Service said. "It is advised that people remain off of and away from the shoreline during this event".

According to reports, the height of the waves was around 15 metres.