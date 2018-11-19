WATCH Gigantic Waves Sweep Away Balconies in Tenerife

Dozens of people have been evacuated from their houses during the storm that erupted on the northern coast of Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands.

A video posted on Twitter shows enormous waves striking a Marisol de Mesa house, sweeping away the railings from concrete balconies.

Some six-metre waves have crashed into buildings and restaurants, causing considerable damage, according to witnesses.

The Spanish meteorological agency earlier issued an orange-level alert for the storm in the Canary islands, which lasted two days.

⚠️IMPRESIONANTE | Capturan el momento justo cuando el Fuerte Oleaje Arranca las Barandas de los balcones del Marisol de Mesa del mar, Tenerife — España. 18/11/2018.🏢 pic.twitter.com/TQDFncIEiL — Sismologia Mundial (@SismoMundial) 18 ноября 2018 г.

The city of Tenerife, Tacoronte Mayor, Alvaro Davila has stated that no one has been injured and the necessary arrangments for those affected by the storm have been taken.