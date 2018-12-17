Giuliani: Trump Will Speak to Mueller ‘Over My Dead Body’

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani categorically denied the possibility that Trump would agree to an interview with the special counsel.

In his interview with “Fox News Sunday”, Giuliani said he was "disgusted" by the tactics used by Mueller in his probe of alleged Russian election interference, which included securing guilty pleas from Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn on a charge of lying to federal investigators. Giuliani said that Trump won’t agree to an interview with Mueller.

"They're a joke," Giuliani said. ''Over my dead body, but, you know, I could be dead."

Last month, the White House sent written answers in response to the special counsel's questions about possible collusion. The White House has resisted answering questions on possible obstruction of justice.

Giuliani said that the only thing left for Mueller to ask the president was about "several unpaid parking tickets that night, back in 1986, '87 that haven't been explained.”

He also commented on Michael Cohen’s testimony, who was sentenced to three years in prison for admitting that he issued payments to women who alleged having sexual affairs with Trump. He called Cohen a “pathological liar,” echoing Trump’s criticism of his former attorney.

”I think I know what the truth is. Unless you're God, you'll never know what the truth is,” he said.

Earlier Trump had slammed Cohen on Twitter, saying that the FBI turned him into “a rat” and accused the agency of breaking into the attorney’s office. Prosecutors have said Trump directed Cohen to arrange payments to buy the silence of adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal in the run-up to the 2016 campaign, which prosecutors consider to be campaign contributions. Giuliani has argued the payments were made to protect Trump's family, not to influence the election.

"If there's another purpose, it's not a campaign contribution," Giuliani told ABC. "Suppose he tried to use campaign funds to pay Stormy Daniels. It wouldn't be illegal. These are not campaign contributions."

A US federal judge sentenced Cohen to 3 years in prison for campaign finance violations, tax evasion, making false statements to a bank in connection with a case brought by the Southern District Court of New York, and lying to Congress in connection with the Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of the 2016 election.