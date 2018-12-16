Trump Defends Migrant Family Separation After Child's Death While in US Custody

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Sunday again defended the practice of separating detained adult migrants from their children amid the death of a seven-year-old girl from Guatemala in Border Patrol custody.

In recent days, the Trump administration has again been accused of cruelty to migrants amid the death of a small Guatemalan girl. The tragedy, which has resulted in nationwide outrage, occurred on December 6, near the city of Lordsburg, New Mexico.

The seven-year-old girl with her father were part of a group of 163 migrants who illegally crossed the US border. Eight hours after being detained, the child had convulsions and high fever. According to authorities, the girl had not eaten or had fluids for several days. The human rights charity American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) claimed that the girl died of septic shock, high fever and dehydration.

"The Democrats policy of Child Separation [sic] on the Border during the Obama Administration was far worse than the way we handle it now. Remember the 2014 picture of children in cages — the Obama years. However, if you don’t separate, FAR more people will come. Smugglers use the kids!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Democrats policy of Child Seperation on the Border during the Obama Administration was far worse than the way we handle it now. Remember the 2014 picture of children in cages — the Obama years. However, if you don’t separate, FAR more people will come. Smugglers use the kids! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

READ MORE: US Government Watchdog Probing Migrant Child Death in Custody

Trump was forced to stop the practice of separating migrant families in the wake of widespread public anger and minor children are now kept with their parents, according to reports.