US Government Watchdog Probing Migrant Child Death in Custody

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility (CBP OPR) and the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General (DHS OIG) are investigating the death of a 7-year-old Guatemalan while in custody of immigration officials, the border agency said in a press release.

"CBP OPR, and DHS OIG are investigating to ensure all appropriate policies were followed," the release said on Friday.

On December 6, Jakelin Caal Maquin was apprehended together with her father for illegal entry along with a group of 163 undocumented immigrants in southern New Mexico, according to the release. The girl had been diagnosed with brain swelling and liver failure before she died.

CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said in the release border agents did everything in their power to provide medical care to Caal immediately after her father notified agents of her distress while at a remote operating base 94 miles from the nearest Border Patrol station.

The Guatemalan government has been notified immediately following the death, CBP said.