07:51 GMT +312 December 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump is interviewed by Reuters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington

    Trump Says ‘People Would Revolt’ if He Were to Be Impeached

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    The US President said in an interview that he was not concerned he could be impeached and that the payments his former personal attorney Michael Cohen made to two women ahead of 2016 elections didn’t violate campaign finance laws.

    Trump said he believes that it would be hard to impeach “somebody who hasn’t done anything wrong and who’s created the greatest economy in the history of our country,” in an exclusive interview with Reuters in the Oval Office.

    “I’m not concerned, no. I think that the people would revolt if that happened,” he said.

    Trump also slammed his former attorney Michael Cohen, who is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday in New York, for his role in the payments to two women — adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. 

    US President Donald Trump pauses as he talks to media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Dec. 8, 2018
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    President Trump May Face Impeachment, Jail Term – House Democrats
    READ MORE: Stormy Daniels Ordered to Pay Trump $293,000 Over Rejected Lawsuit

    Federal prosecutors in New York last week claimed that Trump directed Cohen to make six-figure payments to two women so they would not discuss their alleged affairs with the candidate ahead of the 2016 presidential election. They also suggested that the payments violated laws, as all campaign contributions must be disclosed and limited to $2,700 per person.

    Trump said that Cohen was telling lies to the prosecutors to get a lighter prison term. He called for a longer sentence for Cohen, saying that his ex-lawyer should have known the campaign finance laws.

    “Michael Cohen is a lawyer. I assume he would know what he’s doing,” Trump said when asked if he had discussed campaign finance laws with Cohen. “Number one, it wasn’t a campaign contribution. If it were, it’s only civil, and even if it’s only civil, there was no violation based on what we did. OK?”

    US President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Gets Mocked on Twitter Over His ‘Smocking Gun’
    Trump also pointed out that the prosecutors are mostly focused on the money flows within his 2016 campaign, yet very little attention is paid to his Democratic opponent.

    “I haven’t heard this, but I can only tell you this: Hillary Clinton — her husband got money, she got money, she paid money, why doesn’t somebody talk about that?” Trump said.

    Democrats had previously called the violation of the campaign rules an impeachable offence, however, senior party leaders in Congress have questioned whether it is a serious enough crime to warrant politically charged impeachment proceedings.

    Trump earlier on Monday dismissed all the allegations, pointing out that the transaction was private and wasn’t a campaign contribution.

