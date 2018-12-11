Five Missing US Marines in Plane Crash off Japan Declared Dead

A KC-130 Hercules and F/A-18 Hornet collided while on a routine training and aerial refuelling mission off the Japanese coast last week. The crash resulted in five people missing for over a week.

US Marines have pronounced 5 missing crew members dead after a mid-air collision. The search mission has also finished.

The crash occurred when the warplanes were on a routine training and aerial refuelling mission. ABC News broadcaster reported that one of the seven crew members had been rescued by the Japanese authorities, while six others remain missing. Later, one person was declared dead, five others were said to be missing.

The US 7th Fleet has been conducting search and rescue operations along with Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force and Japanese Coast Guard outside Kadena Air Force Base.

While the reason of the incident has ot been announced, the Japanese Kochi prefecture has turned to the US authorities with a request to provide Tokyo with details on the mishap.