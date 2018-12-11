Register
06:53 GMT +311 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This photo taken on May 7, 2013 shows Russian and the US flags running up as the US Secretary of State arrives at Moscow Vnukovo Airport

    US State Dept Takes Russia Off ‘Reconsider Travel’ List

    © AFP 2018 / Mladen Antonov
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Department of State has taken Russia off the list of countries where US visitors should "reconsider travel" to and now only recommends Americans to exercise increased caution while visiting the country, according to a newly issued travel advisory.

    "Exercise Increased Caution due to terrorism, harassment, and the arbitrary enforcement of local laws," the renewed advisory said on Monday.

    The advisory still recommends US visitors not to travel to the North Caucasus, particularly Chechnya and Mount Elbrus, as well as Crimea.

    A Bulava ballistic missile launched at the Kura training ground from the submarine cruiser Yury Dolgoruky in the White Sea
    Russian Defense Ministry
    Lavrov: US Wants Russia to Ban Missile That Was Tested Within INF Framework
    Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in the United States said it was satisfied with the decision of the US State Department.

    "We note with satisfaction the State Department's decision to remove baseless recommendations for US citizens to 'reconsider travel' to Russia. Now they are called upon only to 'exercise increased caution' (as, for example, during the visits to the United Kingdom, Denmark, France or Germany). We see this as a recognition of an obvious reality," the embassy said in a statement on Facebook.

    The embassy recalled that about 167,000 US citizens had visited Moscow during the World Cup earlier in the year.

    "They saw in our capital and other cities something quite different Russia from that the local mainstream media draws at the mercy of Russophobic ruling circles. Old horror stories just no longer work," it added.

    Russian Embassy in Washington, USA
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Kent Wang / Russian embassy
    Diplomats Probe Report of Another Russian Citizen's Death in US Immigration Jail
    The embassy sees the pressure of US universities and expert circles, whose contacts with Russian colleagues became a victim of artificial bureaucratic barriers, as the main reason for the move.

    "At the same time, the North Caucasus, including Mount Elbrus and Chechnya, as well as Crimea, are still 'unsafe and undesirable' for tourism, according to Washington. For our part, we will continue to advertise these Russian regions to the US citizens (we hope for their active support)," the embassy concluded, adding Visit Chechnya video promo to the post.

    READ MORE: Philippines Ditches Russian Helicopter Deal Amid Fears of US Sanctions

    In 2017, the State Department placed Russia in the third out of four travel risk categories called "Reconsider Travel — Contains Areas with Higher Security Risk." Now Russia is in the second category with the first one advising US visitors to "exercise normal precaution."

    Related:

    Moscow to Rebuff Any Attempts of Rewriting WWII History - Russian Envoy to US
    If INF Cancelled Russia's Responsive Steps to Target States Housing US Missiles
    USS McCampbell "Challenges" Russia's "Excessive" Claims in Sea of Japan
    Tags:
    travel, World Cup, North Caucasus, Crimea, Chechnya, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Volcanic Grill or Mountaintop Tea? A Tour of World's Most Exotic Restaurants
    Volcanic Grill or Mountaintop Tea? A Tour of World's Most Exotic Restaurants
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse