18:26 GMT +310 December 2018
    A Dirty Job: Donald Trump's Critics Take Aim at White House Revolving Door

    US
    The chief of staff is the highest-ranking White House official that is appointed by the president. Now that the current Chief of Staff John Kelly will leave office within a month, Donald Trump is look for a replacement - and it appears that not everyone is willing to go for it.

    Donald Trump's staff changes have been the talk of the town; they have recently targeted the president's chief of staff John Kelly. After the announcement of Kelly's resignation, rumours surfaced that Trump would seek to replace him with Nick Ayers, the chief of staff of Vice President Mike Pence. Ayers claimed, however, that he would also be leaving the White House soon.

    The Twitterati seized the opportunity to jeer at the president's apparent troubles with picking Kelly's successor, proposing their own — sometimes really weird — candidates for the job.

    Donald Trump announced last week that his incumbent chief of staff, General John Kelly, would step down from his position at the end of the year. He later added that he was "interviewing some really great people" for the job. Trump's decision came on the heels of a CNN report that relations between Trump and Kelly have been so chilly that the two had not spoken to each other in days.

    It separately emerged that Kelly had been questioned by Special Counsel Muller's team on the issue of potential obstruction of justice. Robert Mueller is leading an FBI investigation into the Trump campaign's alleged collusion with Russia in 2016, which both the POTUS and Moscow deny.

    President Trump May Face Impeachment, Jail Term – House Democrats

    Several individuals closely associated with Donald Trump have already been targeted by the probe: Donald Trump's former long-time fixer, Michael Cohen, has also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the Trump's Moscow real estate project.

    Cohen, who worked on a deal to build a Trump Tower in the Russian capital, previously testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee that talks about it ended in January 2016, before the Iowa Republican caucuses. He confessed in late November that the discussions continued until June 2016, when Donald Trump had already become the GOP presidential candidate.

    Moreover, former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort in September also pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. He was found guilty this summer of tax fraud, bank fraud and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts; the charges arose from Mueller's Russia investigation as well.

