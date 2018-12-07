Huawei CFO Detained in Canada to Face Fraud Charges in US

Canadian proescutors said on Friday that the US is seeking the extradition of Huawei Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Meng Wanzhou on suspicion of engaging in a number of conspiracies to defraud multiple financial institutions. It isn't clear how many charges she faces, but each one carries a maximum sentence of 30 years behind bars.

Meng, the Chinese telecommunication giant's CFO and deputy board chair was arrested in Vancouver on Saturday but the US Department of Justice did not announce the arrest until Wednesday. Originally, Globe and Mail reported based on law enforcement sources that she had been arrested for violating US sanctions against Iran.

A gag order, or as it is called in Canada, a publication ban, was imposed over Meng's case. Several media outlets have challenged the gag in court. That ban was eventually lifted by a judge in Vancouver, BBC reports.

The court is still considering whether it will grant Meng bail.

Huawei is the second-largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer in the world, Sputnik News reported.

The US has introduced a number of measures to curb the flow of technology from Huawei and another telecom manufacturer ZTE Corp believing that the Chinese government could use the tech for surveillance in the past year. Huawei products have also been banned by the Pentagon from being sold on US military bases.