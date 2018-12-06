Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Arrested in Canada

Canadian authorities have arrested the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, the Chinese company that manufactures cell phones and other products. Wanzhou Meng, who also serves as deputy chair on the company's board and is the daughter of the founder, Ren Zhengfei, faces extradition to the US on suspicion of violating anti-Iran sanctions.

"Wanzhou Meng was arrested in Vancouver on December 1. She is sought for extradition by the United States, and a bail hearing has been set for Friday," Department of Justice spokesperson Ian McLeod told The Globe and Mail.

US authorities requested Meng's arrest, the paper reported.

"As there is a publication ban in effect, we cannot provide any further detail at this time. The ban was sought by Ms. Meng," the Justice Department spokesman added.

The Wall Street Journal reported in April that US prosecutors in New York were probing whether Huawei violated US sanctions against Iran. The revelation followed a number of US measures to curb the flow of Chinese-made phones by manufacturers like Huawei and ZTE Corp into the US market and to ban them from use by members of the military over fears that they could be used by the Chinese government for surveillance.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW.