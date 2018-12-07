Trump's Lawyers Preparing Counter-Report to Mueller Probe Findings

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that his lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani, are currently putting together a counter-report to the eventual findings of the probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"It has been incorrectly reported that Rudy Giuliani and others will not be doing a counter to the Mueller Report. That is Fake News. Already 87 pages done, but obviously cannot complete until we see the final Witch Hunt Report," Trump said in a Twitter message.

He also called into question oversight of the investigation by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who he called "totally conflicted," and that the final report from Mueller should also expose the "corruption with the DNC [Democratic National Committee] and Clinton Campaign."

Earlier on Friday, Trump published a series of tweets that took aim at Mueller, saying he had multiple conflicts of interest that will hopefully be listed in the Special Counsel's final report.

Mueller is currently leading a probe into Russia's purported meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and whether Trump or his campaign colluded with the Kremlin. Trump has dismissed the Mueller probe as a witch hunt, while the Kremlin has repeatedly refuted the meddling allegations as absurd.