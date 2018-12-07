Trump Says Trade Talks With China 'Going Very Well'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter statement on 7 December that the trade talks between Washington and Beijing are proceeding well.
China talks are going very well!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 декабря 2018 г.
China and the United States have been engaged in a trade war after Trump announced in June that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade duties on hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of goods.
