Hezbollah-Linked Lebanese National Pleads Guilty to Violating US Sanctions - DoJ

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Lebanese businessman linked to Hezbollah pleaded guilty in a US court to evading US sanctions, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Kassim Tajideen, the operator of a network of businesses in Lebanon and Africa whom the US Department of the Treasury designated as an important financial supporter to the Hezbollah terror organization, pleaded guilty today to charges associated with evading US sanctions imposed on him," the release said on Thursday.

© AP Photo / Mohammed Zaatari Ex-Israeli Defence Minister Admits to Lying About Hezbollah Tunnels For Years

In May 2009, Tajideen was designated by the Treasury Department as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" because of his significant financial support to Hezbollah, the release said.

The designation prohibited Tajideen from being involved in, or benefiting from transactions, involving US persons or entities without a license from the Treasury Department, the release said.

The United States considers Hezbollah and Hamas terrorist organizations, while other countries including Russia and China regard the two groups as legitimate political parties.

READ MORE: Iran Supplies Hezbollah With Precision Devices, US Media Report