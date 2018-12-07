Hezbollah-Linked Lebanese National Pleads Guilty to Violating US Sanctions - DoJ

"Kassim Tajideen, the operator of a network of businesses in Lebanon and Africa whom the US Department of the Treasury designated as an important financial supporter to the Hezbollah terror organization, pleaded guilty today to charges associated with evading US sanctions imposed on him," the release said on Thursday.
The designation prohibited Tajideen from being involved in, or benefiting from transactions, involving US persons or entities without a license from the Treasury Department, the release said.
The United States considers Hezbollah and Hamas terrorist organizations, while other countries including Russia and China regard the two groups as legitimate political parties.
