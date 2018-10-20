Iran Supplies Hezbollah With Precision Devices, US Media Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has been supplying Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group with components required to turn its rockets into precision-guided missiles, US media reported Friday.

According to Fox News, flight data suggested a delivery was made earlier this week by a cargo plane which left Tehran on Tuesday and flew back Thursday, with stops in Syria, Lebanon and Qatar.

Intelligence sources told the news channel the plane carried GPS devices and other components needed to build precision weapons at Iranian factories in Lebanon, in addition to plants in Syria and Yemen.

Western powers and Israel have repeatedly accused Iran of arming Hezbollah, including by operating factories in densely populated Beirut. The militant group said it would not respond to every allegation coming from Israel.