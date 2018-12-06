Dem Senator Ridiculed for Her ‘Female' and ‘Intersectional' Vision of US Future

Kirsten Gillibrand, an American politician and author of the children's book "Bold & Brave: Ten Heroes Who Won Women the Right to Vote", has previously shared her views on the future of the US, saying that "until women are able to achieve their potential, America will not achieve hers".

Junior US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was mocked after a Twitter post where she shared her views regarding America's future, calling it "female" and "intersectional".

Our future is:



Female

Intersectional

Powered by our belief in one another.



And we’re just getting started. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) 5 декабря 2018 г.​

The statement was viewed by critics as a move aimed at gaining political points ahead of a possible 2020 presidential run, Fox News reported.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio promptly responded to Gillibrand's perspective, saying that the future is first and foremost "AMERICAN" and will not be based "on gender, race, ethnicity or religion".

Our future is:



AMERICAN



An identity based not on gender,race,ethnicity or religion. But on the powerful truth that all people are created equal with a God given right to life,liberty & the pursuit of happiness. https://t.co/3Z9QckcaOX — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) 5 декабря 2018 г.​

The US president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., expressed concern at the prospect of the Democratic senator's potential presidential bid. Responding to Gillibrand's tweet, he noted that he is "not sure this is a winning platform but you be you".

Good to know. My girls will be excited about this. When is it appropriate to let my boys (9, 7 and 6 years old) that there's no future for them?



Not sure this is a winning platform but you be you. https://t.co/pCu0GbPyAi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 5 декабря 2018 г.

Not all of Gillibrand's subscribers were happy about her prognosis, either. Some of them renounced their support for Gillibrand, worrying about the future not only of their children but the senator's sons as well.

When I vote for a woman, it’s because she has the best interest of both my daughter and my son in mind. I will work tirelessly to make sure neither one is marginalized. A woman who only promotes women will never get this mama-bear’s vote. — Monica Anthony (@meanthony1) 6 декабря 2018 г.​

So your son’s (listed on your Twitter profile) have no future? Do they know this already? — Pastor Johnny (@Dr__JE) 6 декабря 2018 г.​

She is useless. Kristen, you know you have 2 sons, right. I guess they have no future. You are pitiful. Say No to Gillbrand. — Joanne, Nationalist Deplorable NY (@JoanneColombo) 6 декабря 2018 г.​

@SenGillibrand that's great for my daughter. BUT terrible for my son's. Something that hurts some of my children but helps the other… That is a terrible position to put a parent in. — Witt's World (@wittsworld) 6 декабря 2018 г.​

Others saw sexism in the senator's tweet, confronting Gillibrand about it.

How do you tweet this and not see how blatantly sexist it is? This is the problem with this mentality; it doesn’t aim to fix inequality, instead it intends to swing the pendulum of oppression the other way. — Prometheus (@1stPrometheus) 6 декабря 2018 г.

​

The future belongs to all. That's equality. Don't pretend you're fighting for it when you're really looking to become the new oppressor. — Joe (@SportsTalkBenny) 6 декабря 2018 г.​

Kirsten Gillibrand is expected to take part in the upcoming 2020 presidential election. In November, while participating on Stephen Colbert's "Late Show", she noted that running for president is a "moral question" for her, as she saw the "division that President Trump has put out into" the US when travelling across the country.

