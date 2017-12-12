Trump Should Resign Over Accusations of Sexual Misconduct - US Senator

President Donald Trump should immediately step down after three women renewed sexual harassment accusations against him, US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said in an interview on Monday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Three women — Rachael Crooks, Samatha Holvey and Jessica Leeds — held a joint news conference on Monday to reveal details about Trump's alleged acts of sexual harassment and assault, calling for a congressional investigation into the matter.

"President Trump should resign," US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand told CNN. "These allegations are credible; they are numerous. I've heard these women's testimonies, and many of them are heartbreaking."

Gillibrand said that if the president continues to deny the accusations, the US Congress should launch a probe and hold him accountable for his actions.

Gillibrand's calls echoed similar statements by Sens. Bernie Sanders, Cory Brooker and Jeff Merkley, who have also urged Trump to step down over the allegations.

"Here you have a president who has been accused by many women of assault, who says on a tape that he assaulted women," Sanders told NBC's "Meet the Press" program, noting that Democratic Sen. Al Franken resigned after several women accused him of sexual misconduct.

We have a president who acknowledged on tape that he assaulted women. I would hope that he pays attention to what's going on and think about resigning. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) 7 декабря 2017 г.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a press briefing on Monday that Trump has addressed the allegations directly and refuted them. She added that the White House would provide a list of eyewitnesses who could prove the accusers wrong.

During Trump's election campaign, at least 15 women accused him of sexual harassment, with some of the cases dating back decades. Trump called the accusations completely and absolutely false, vowing to provide counter evidence and take legal action for libel.