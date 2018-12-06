US Senators Roll Out Bill to Fully Fund Border Wall With Mexico

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Four US Senators have introduced legislation that would secure full funding for the wall at the US southern border with Mexico, Senator Mike Rounds, the co-sponsor of the bill, said in a press release on Thursday.

"The WALL Act will provide full funding for construction of a physical barrier along our southern border to protect against illegal immigration and stop those who wish to do us harm, such as terrorists, gang members and drug dealers, from entering the United States from the south," Rounds said.

Senators Jim Inhofe, John Kennedy and Ted Cruz also co-sponsored the bill. The wall, according to the lawmakers' estimates, will cost $25 billion.

The senators envision sourcing the funds by "closing existing loopholes that allow illegal immigrants to receive federal benefits" such as requiring welfare applicants to verify citizenship.

The funding would also come from raising fines for illegal border crossings and establishing penalties for visa overstays, according to the press release.

One of the pledges Donald Trump gave during his Pesidential campaign was a construction of the wall along the US border with Mexico. So far he stands by his vow, demanding from Mexico to pay for the building of the wall.

In August 2018 Donald Trump announced that the construction has already started. It happened soon after Trump's threats to "shut down" the federal government in case Democrats in Congress refuse to support his administration's demands on border security and the wall on the border with Mexico.

Earlier the US House Appropriations Committee (HAC) said it approved the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget that includes $5 billion to build Trump’s land border wall with Mexico.