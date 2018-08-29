Register
02:30 GMT +329 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    El muro entre EEUU y México en California

    Trump Clashes With Mexico's Top Diplomat Over Payments for Border Wall

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Mexico will ultimately pay to cover the cost of building a wall on the United States’ southern border, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

    "The wall will be paid for very easily… by Mexico," Trump said.

    However, Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister Luis Videgaray Caso fired back in a statement on Twitter saying that Mexico "will never pay for a wall" a position he said was clear from the beginning.

    The issue of undocumented migration has long been a stumbling bloc in Mexico's relations with the United States. Moreover, building the border wall has been a major campaign pledge and central issue for Trump. However, the wall project has proven contentious as Trump originally claimed Mexico would pay for building it while the Mexican government repeatedly said it would not.

    READ MORE: Trump Says Construction of Wall on US Border With Mexico Already Started

    Trump said last week that the United States has already spent $3.5 billion building the wall on the Mexican border.

    Immigrants walk along the rail tracks after getting off a train during their journey toward the US-Mexico border in Ixtepec, southern Mexico
    © East News / Eduardo Verdugo/AP/MXEV115
    Drug Cartels Use Undocumented Migrants to Distract Patrols at US-Mexico Border
    The US House Appropriations Committee (HAC) said in July it approved the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget that includes $5 billion to build Trump’s land border wall with Mexico. In particular, the funding provides for over 200 miles of new physical barrier construction. Additionally, the bill includes $223 million for 140 new Customs and Border Protection (CBP) canine teams to initiate a five-year strategy towards achieving 100 percent scanning on the southern border.

    However, the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in early August that the CBP has failed to analyze the cost of constructing barriers in potential locations along the southwestern border. According to the GAO, the costs for putting up barriers along the US-Mexico border may vary depending on the topography, land ownership and other factors and CBP lacks complete information for building barriers in the most cost-effective manner.

    READ MORE: Trump's New Deal With Mexico Lacks Detail on Items Achieved — US Senator

    Related:

    American Consumers Likely to Lose Out From US-Mexico Trade Deal - Analysts
    New Bill Would Fund US-Mexico Wall By Fining Countries Per Undocumented Migrant
    US Feds Accuse New York Mayor of Crossing US-Mexico Border Unlawfully
    Dozens of Migrant Children Remain Separated from Parents at US-Mexico Border
    US-Mexico Development Deal Likely to Remain Unrealized - Analysts
    Tags:
    dispute, payment, construction, border wall, Luis Videgaray Caso, Donald Trump, Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of the Notting Hill Carnival
    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of Notting Hill Carnival
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse