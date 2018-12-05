US State of Oregon Seeks to Legalise Magic Mushrooms to Cut Crime Rate

Oregon may become the first US state to legalise magic mushrooms, Oregonlive.com reported. The Psilocybin Service Initiative of Oregon needs 140,000 signatures in order to hit the ballots in the 2020 general election, now that the state’s attorney general has approved its language.
It would also reduce criminal penalties for production and possession of psilocybin mushrooms, which is currently a felony.
Social media users have been quite agitated by the pro-shrooms campaign:
Not that I'm condoning this behavior but where would anyone get those? I have a friend that's never tried them and would like to.— Jeffery (@Jsizzle_1) 30 November 2018
30 November 2018
I'm impressed. pic.twitter.com/LxBoYJkPzp— JakeTheSnake (@JacobCabral13) 30 November 2018
5 December 2018
Oregon is almost the perfect state— Balance™ (@neurobirth) 30 November 2018
Others probably imagined the effect from the trippy treat:
30 November 2018
Hey Alice, you’re not gonna believe this. pic.twitter.com/6wtCvOXCYc— LDJ (@DennisJ52351806) 30 November 2018
5 December 2018
Champions of the initiative suggest that the mushrooms could help fight depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and soothe pain of terminally ill patients.
“The intent of the 2020 Psilocybin Service Initiative of Oregon is to advance breakthrough therapeutic model currently being perfected in research settings at top universities around the world”, chief petitioners Tom and Sheri Eckert wrote on the website.
