Ex-US Congressional Strategist Convicted for Campaign Finance Violations - DoJ

"A jury sitting in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania convicted longtime political operative Kenneth Smukler, 58, of Villanova, Pennsylvania, today on charges of making and concealing illegal campaign contributions in two Congressional primary elections, and of obstructing justice in an investigation by the Federal Election Commission (FEC)," the release said on Monday.
Earlier this year, Brady, an 11-term member of Congress, announced at a press conference that he would not seek reelection months after Smukler and another consultant were indicted.
READ MORE: Former US Congressman Gets 10-Year Jail Term, Must Repay $1Mln For Fraud — DoJ
Judge Jan DuBois set Smukler’s sentencing for March 13, 2019, according to the release.
All comments
Show new comments (0)