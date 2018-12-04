Ex-US Congressional Strategist Convicted for Campaign Finance Violations - DoJ

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US political operative and senior congressional strategist was convicted for misuse of campaign funds including efforts to bribe a candidate to drop out of a race, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"A jury sitting in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania convicted longtime political operative Kenneth Smukler, 58, of Villanova, Pennsylvania, today on charges of making and concealing illegal campaign contributions in two Congressional primary elections, and of obstructing justice in an investigation by the Federal Election Commission (FEC)," the release said on Monday.

© AFP 2018 / JIM BOURG / POOL Trump Sought DoJ Prosecution of Hillary Clinton, Ex-FBI Chief - Reports

Smukler was a top strategist for Democratic Congressman Bob Brady who represents the state of Pennsylvania’s 1st congressional district. Smukler was charged with unlawful campaign contributions and misuse of funds including a 2012 conspiracy to pay $90,000 to convince Brady’s opponent to drop out of a congressional race.

Earlier this year, Brady, an 11-term member of Congress, announced at a press conference that he would not seek reelection months after Smukler and another consultant were indicted.

READ MORE: Former US Congressman Gets 10-Year Jail Term, Must Repay $1Mln For Fraud — DoJ

Judge Jan DuBois set Smukler’s sentencing for March 13, 2019, according to the release.