Former US Congressman Gets 10-Year Jail Term, Must Repay $1Mln For Fraud - DoJ

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A former US congressman has been jailed for a decade and ordered to pay back more than $1 million in restitution after being convicted of diverting charity donations for his own use, the Department of Justice said.

"Former US Congressman Stephen E. Stockman was sentenced today to serve 120 months in prison and ordered to pay $1,014,718.51 in restitution, to be followed by three years of supervised release," the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Stockman orchestrated a four-year scheme to defraud charitable donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars and secretly funnel the proceeds to pay for personal expenses and to illegally finance his campaigns for public office, the release explained.

“Former Representative Stockman stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from charities, then used the money to pay personal expenses and fund his political campaigns,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski.

Stockman, 61, was convicted by a federal jury in Houston on April 12 of 23 counts of mail fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make conduit contributions, filing a false tax return and other charges, the release added.