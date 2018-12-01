Americans to Say Final Goodbyes to George H. W. Bush on Dec 5 - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump will designate December 5 as the national day of mourning for late US President George H. W. Bush, Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, said in a statement on Saturday.

"The President will designate Wednesday, December 5th as a National Day of Mourning. He and the First Lady will attend the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.," the statement, published by US media, read.

Bush, who served as the 41st president of the United States from 1989 to 1993, died at the age of 94 on Friday.

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

​Earlier on Saturday, Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Russian President Vladimir Putin and a number of other world politicians praised Bush's role in global politics and his contribution to putting end to the Cold War.

