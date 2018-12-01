World Leaders Pay Last Tribute to George H. W. Bush

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May and other world politicians lauded on Saturday the role of former US leader George H. W. Bush in global politics and his contribution to bringing the Cold War to an end.

"President George H. W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life. Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all!" Donald Trump tweeted.

Former US President Barack Obama also expressed his condolences noting that Bush was a patriot and a humble servant who "did tremendous good" in his service as the head of state.

"Reducing the scourge of nuclear weapons and building a broad international coalition to expel a dictator [former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein] from Kuwait. And when democratic revolutions bloomed across Eastern Europe, it was his steady, diplomatic hand that made possible an achievement once thought anything but — ending the Cold War without firing a shot," Obama said in a statement.

Another US official, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, praised the late former president Bush stressing that he was 'privileged to have known him as a friend'.

​European leaders also paid tribute to the late US president. French President Emmanuel Macron said that Bush was "a world leader, who strongly supported the alliance with Europe."

The UK prime minister, on her part, called Bush "a true friend" to her country and a reliable counterpart of Margaret Thatcher and John Mayor, who chaired the UK cabinet during Bush's presidency.

"His statesmanship, wisdom and friendship will be much missed and today we send our deepest condolences to his family and to the American people," May tweeted.

One more EU official who paid tribute to Bush was European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker who qualified late US President as a "leader who was an example" to everyone.

"The world has lost a statesman and a leader who was an example to us all. I personally have lost a friend," Juncker said in a statement, released by the European Commission.

Juncker praised Bush for serving the United States "with honor, bravery and dignity," adding that Bush's presidency had come "at a time of enormous change and instability across the world."

"I will never forget the role he played in making Europe a safer and more united place following the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Iron Curtain. President Bush's calmness, leadership and close personal relationships with Helmut Kohl [German chancellor from 1982 to 1998] and Mikhail Gorbachev [general secretary of Soviet Union's ruling party from 1985 to 1991] were decisive in restoring peace and freedom back to so many people across our Continent. We Europeans will forever remember this," Juncker said.

In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences over the passing of former US President George H. W. Bush and lauded his contribution to the Russian-US cooperation on international security.

"Understanding the importance of the constructive dialogue between the two major nuclear powers, George H. W. Bush did a lot to strengthen the Russian-US cooperation on international security," the president said in a telegram addressed Bush's son, George W. Bush.

Putin also expressed his condolences to the family of the late former president.

The world leaders' condolences come after George H. W. Bush, who served as the 41st president of the United States from 1989 to 1993, died at the age of 94 on Friday.

Bush was born on June 12, 1924 in Massachusetts. He studied at Phillips Academy Andover boarding school and enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 18. Bush received a Distinguished Flying Cross for bravery when fighting on the Pacific front of the World War II.

After the war, Bush graduated from Yale University and started his path as a politician. In his early political career, Bush served as the US ambassador to the United Nations, the US envoy to China and the chief of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Bush lost the 1980 presidential campaign and occupied the position of the vice president in 1981-1989 with Ronald Reagan as the head of state.

In 1988, Bush beat Michael Dukakis in the nationwide presidential election.

A year later, Bush held a summit with then Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Malta marking the demise of the Cold War and two years later the two leaders signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.