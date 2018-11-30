Register
05:48 GMT +330 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Server hall

    Ex-Clinton Spokesman Slams Ivanka Trump Over Use of Private Email Server

    © AFP 2018 / Susanne Lindholm
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A former spokesperson for Hillary Clinton called “outrageous” the president's adviser and eldest daughter Ivanka Trump’s defense of her use of a private email account to do some White House business last year.

    Nick Merrill slammed Trump's defense of her personal email practices, pointing to her father, US President Donald Trump's, frequent attacks aimed at Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

    READ MORE: Ivanka Trump Rejects Parallels Between Her and Clinton Over Private Email Use

    "We have so many other things to think about right now that are important to people’s lives and need solving, but this nonsense with Ivanka this morning was nothing short of outrageous," Merrill tweeted Wednesday evening after Ivanka Trump's interview with ABC News.

    He also called both Ivanka’s and Clinton’s use of private email servers “stupid scandals,” yet pressed that the former’s claims that the server was for personal use only should be investigated. 

    “Ivanka says her own emails weren’t classified. Ivanka has no idea if that’s true," he wrote, adding, “Classification is an art, not a science, and two people reading the same email might have different views on the same mundane detail.”

    Ivanka Trump
    © REUTERS / Jim Bourg
    GOP Turns Against Trumps as Democrats Brands Ivanka Probe WH's 'Achilles Heel' – Reports
    Merril delivered harsh criticism to Trump, ranting that the press should cover the issue, and Congress should investigate whether Ivanka’s emails contained classified information.

    “This deserves scrutiny due to the sheer hypocrisy of it. Ivanka engaged in behavior when her father won an election in part by claiming such behavior should land a woman in jail,” Merrill wrote.

    Ivanka had previously said that there was “no equivalency” between her actions and Clinton's, saying that there is “no restriction of using personal email" at the White House.

    The FBI investigated Clinton's use of a private email server and email accounts for official business during her time as secretary of state and concluded in 2016 that she did not intend to violate US law, and thus recommended that the Justice Department refrain from pressing criminal charges.

    Related:

    Ivanka Trump Rejects Parallels Between Her and Clinton Over Private Email Use
    GOP May Be Turning Against Trumps Amid Ivanka Email Probe – Reports
    Khashoggi, Ivanka, Whitaker: Stephen King Takes on Three Targets in Trump Rant
    Despite Mainstream Comparisons, Clinton's Email Scandal Far Worse Than Ivanka's
    'Fake News': Trump Compares Ivanka Email Scandal to Hillary Clinton's
    Tags:
    email server, e-mail, leak, White House, Ivanka Trump, Hillary Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse