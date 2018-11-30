Ex-Clinton Spokesman Slams Ivanka Trump Over Use of Private Email Server

A former spokesperson for Hillary Clinton called “outrageous” the president's adviser and eldest daughter Ivanka Trump’s defense of her use of a private email account to do some White House business last year.

Nick Merrill slammed Trump's defense of her personal email practices, pointing to her father, US President Donald Trump's, frequent attacks aimed at Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

"We have so many other things to think about right now that are important to people’s lives and need solving, but this nonsense with Ivanka this morning was nothing short of outrageous," Merrill tweeted Wednesday evening after Ivanka Trump's interview with ABC News.

He also called both Ivanka’s and Clinton’s use of private email servers “stupid scandals,” yet pressed that the former’s claims that the server was for personal use only should be investigated.

“Ivanka says her own emails weren’t classified. Ivanka has no idea if that’s true," he wrote, adding, “Classification is an art, not a science, and two people reading the same email might have different views on the same mundane detail.”

Merril delivered harsh criticism to Trump, ranting that the press should cover the issue, and Congress should investigate whether Ivanka’s emails contained classified information.

“This deserves scrutiny due to the sheer hypocrisy of it. Ivanka engaged in behavior when her father won an election in part by claiming such behavior should land a woman in jail,” Merrill wrote.

Ivanka had previously said that there was “no equivalency” between her actions and Clinton's, saying that there is “no restriction of using personal email" at the White House.

The FBI investigated Clinton's use of a private email server and email accounts for official business during her time as secretary of state and concluded in 2016 that she did not intend to violate US law, and thus recommended that the Justice Department refrain from pressing criminal charges.