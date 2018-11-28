Ivanka Trump Rejects Parallels Between Her and Clinton Over Private Email Use

The US president has repeatedly slammed his opponent in the 2016 presidential elections, Hillary Clinton, for her use of a private email account for work during her term as secretary of state and her subsequent deletion of the emails when an investigation into her misconduct started.

Ivanka Trump, the US president's oldest daughter and a White House advisor, has rejected comparisons between her use of a private email and a similar case in Hillary Clinton's career as secretary of state. In an interview with ABC News, she noted that unlike Clinton, she didn't delete her emails in an attempt to hide anything.

'There really is no equivalency. All [emails are] stored on the White House system. So everything's been preserved, everything's been archived. There just is no equivalency between the two things', she said.

Ivanka Trump also noted that her work emails, sent via a personal account, mostly related to 'scheduling and logistics'.

The president's daughter came under fire after a report earlier that same month suggested that she had used her personal email account to send hundreds of work-related emails since starting to work at the White House. The use of private emails in such cases could be in violation of the law, which stipulates that all official emails sent by White House employees are to be preserved and archived.

US Senator Richard Blumenthal has called for an investigation into Ivanka Trump's use of a private email account for government business.

Ivanka's father, President Donald Trump, repeatedly slammed his opponent in the presidential elections, Hillary Clinton, for having used a private email server during her days as secretary of state and the consequent deletion of the emails, in what he claims was a bid to hide the truth.

The FBI investigated Clinton's use of a private email server and email accounts for official business during her time as secretary of state and concluded that she did not intend to violate US law, and thus recommended against pressing criminal charges.