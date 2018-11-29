Register
01:53 GMT +329 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller (File)

    Mueller Thinks Roger Stone Was Tipped Off About WikiLeaks Email Dump - Court Doc

    © AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    US special counsel Robert Mueller's team believes a conservative author informed then-candidate Donald Trump's confidant Roger Stone months before WikiLeaks released thousands of private emails from members of the Democratic National Committee, a newly revealed document shows.

    The document, part of a plea offer drafted by Mueller for Jerome Corsi, was first reported by NBC News, and an online copy was published by the Washington Post on Tuesday. According to the document, Corsi sent an email to Trump’s former campaign adviser Roger Stone warning of the WikiLeaks releases.

    READ MORE: Trump Tells Mueller He Had No Knowledge of Trump Tower Meeting — Reports 

    “Word is friend in embassy plans 2 more dumps. One shortly after I'm back. 2nd in Oct. Impact planned to be very damaging,” Corsi wrote on August 2, 2016, referring to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, according to draft court papers cited by NBC.

    Mueller also sent Corsi a draft plea agreement, stating that the special counsel would not oppose Corsi requesting a sentence of probation if he agreed to plead guilty to one count of lying to federal investigators. Mueller’s team is investigating allegations of collusion between the Trump team and the Russian government to influence the 2016 election.

    Corsi said on Monday that the document contains portions of emails he exchanged with Stone in the summer of 2016 about WikiLeaks. However, he denied that he intentionally lied to investigators about the emails and said that was why he rejected the plea offer, which would have charged him with making false statements.

    “I did not ever willfully and knowingly give them false information,” Corsi said, claiming that he forgot about the emails in question during his first interview with Mueller's team and noting that he had provided 60,000 emails to the special counsel's office.

    Robert Mueller
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Suggests Mueller Final Report to Be Biased
    The court document showed that the emails were exchanged in late July and early August of 2016, more than two months before WikiLeaks published the DNC emails leaked from the private email accounts of Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

    According to the document, Stone emailed Corsi, asking him to get in touch with Assange. Stone said he wanted Corsi to try to obtain emails the group possessed about Clinton, reported the Associated Press. The document said Corsi passed the request to an “overseas individual,” whom Corsi identified as Ted Malloch, a London-based academic who was also questioned by Mueller.

    On Tuesday, Corsi told AP that the email he sent Stone was based on his own deduction and was not the result of any inside information or a source close to WikiLeaks. 

    “It's all a guess. That email — 'word is' — is 100 percent speculation on my part, a package so that Roger's not going to dismiss it, because I'm real sure I'm right,” he said, adding that he has never had contact with Assange or knowledge about WikiLeaks’ plans.

    Corsi also said he already told the investigators on Mueller’s team that he had told Stone that Assange had Podesta’s emails. “But I maintained, and still do, that I figured it out. I made it sound maybe like I had a source, but I didn't. And I don't think Stone ever believed me,” he added.

    Donald Trump, presidente de Rusia
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Twitter Ablaze as Trump Slams 'Rogue Prosecutor' Mueller, 'Gang of Angry Dems'
    Corsi said the prosecutors wouldn't believe him, thinking he was trying to protect Stone, adding that he believes he was threatened with a felony charge “because I couldn't give them what they wanted.”

    Stone has repeatedly denied all allegations that he knew the source or content of the DNC emails, telling NBC News that his correspondence doesn’t suggest otherwise. “None of these emails provide any evidence or proof that I knew in advance about the source or content of any of the allegedly stolen or allegedly hacked emails published by WikiLeaks,” Stone said. “These emails prove nothing other than the fact that Jerry Corsi is an aggressive investigative reporter.”

    Mueller is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as accusations of coordination between Moscow and the Trump campaign. Russia has denied all allegations of interfering in the election, calling the accusations "absurd," and has denied any collusion with Trump. The US president has also repeatedly rejected allegations of collusion, calling the investigation "a witch hunt."

    Related:

    Trump Tells Mueller He Had No Knowledge of Trump Tower Meeting - Reports
    Mueller Misstep? Indicted Russian Firm Asks to Share Secret Evidence With Staff
    Twitter Ablaze as Trump Slams 'Rogue Prosecutor' Mueller, 'Gang of Angry Dems'
    Ex-Trump Adviser Manafort Committed New Crimes by Lying to FBI - Mueller
    Trump Suggests Mueller Final Report to Be Biased
    Tags:
    Russian collusion, alleged collusion, collusion claims, Investigation, documents, WikiLeaks, Jerome Corsi, Roger Stone, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse