US Agents Reopen Busiest Border Checkpoint With Mexico in San Diego

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US border guards said on Sunday they had reopened one of the main checkpoints on the border with Mexico in the San Diego area, through which the majority of migrants pass.

"Southbound vehicle lanes at the San Ysidro port of entry are open. Northbound vehicle processing lanes at the San Ysidro port of entry are processing travelers again," US Customs and Border Protection San Diego said on Twitter. Earlier, the border service had announced reopening of northbound and southbound pedestrian crossings.

On Sunday, the border guards closed the San Ysidro checkpoint in both directions both for vehicles and pedestrians.

Information about the checkpoint closure came amid media reports about attempts by a number of migrants to cross from Mexico through the barriers on border with the United States.

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the country's authorities, if necessary, will close border checkpoints to combat illegal immigration.

The Washington Post has reported that the Mexican authorities had agreed to Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" proposal. According to the proposal, migrants who wish to enter the United States for asylum from the southern border will stay in Mexico until the decision on their admission is taken. However, Olga Sanchez Cordero, senator from the Morena party and future Interior Minister (takes office on December 1) in the government of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. denied this information.

Several caravans of migrants from Central America are now going to Mexico. According to Mexican Interior Ministry, about 5,600 migrants from the poorest Central American countries — Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — reached the area of the cities of Tijuana and Mexicali near US border expecting to enter the United States from Mexico to seek asylum.

Part of the migrants from the caravan returned to their homeland or decided to stay in Mexico. US authorities have deployed several thousand troops to the border to ensure security.