US Agents Reopen Busiest Border Checkpoint With Mexico in San Diego

"Southbound vehicle lanes at the San Ysidro port of entry are open. Northbound vehicle processing lanes at the San Ysidro port of entry are processing travelers again," US Customs and Border Protection San Diego said on Twitter. Earlier, the border service had announced reopening of northbound and southbound pedestrian crossings.
Information about the checkpoint closure came amid media reports about attempts by a number of migrants to cross from Mexico through the barriers on border with the United States.
US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the country's authorities, if necessary, will close border checkpoints to combat illegal immigration.
The Washington Post has reported that the Mexican authorities had agreed to Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" proposal. According to the proposal, migrants who wish to enter the United States for asylum from the southern border will stay in Mexico until the decision on their admission is taken. However, Olga Sanchez Cordero, senator from the Morena party and future Interior Minister (takes office on December 1) in the government of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. denied this information.
Part of the migrants from the caravan returned to their homeland or decided to stay in Mexico. US authorities have deployed several thousand troops to the border to ensure security.
