26 November 2018
    United States Marines fortify concertina wire along the San Ysidro Port of Entry border crossing as seen from Tijuana

    US Agents Reopen Busiest Border Checkpoint With Mexico in San Diego

    © REUTERS / Adrees Latif
    US
    101

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US border guards said on Sunday they had reopened one of the main checkpoints on the border with Mexico in the San Diego area, through which the majority of migrants pass.

    "Southbound vehicle lanes at the San Ysidro port of entry are open. Northbound vehicle processing lanes at the San Ysidro port of entry are processing travelers again," US Customs and Border Protection San Diego said on Twitter. Earlier, the border service had announced reopening of northbound and southbound pedestrian crossings.

    Migrants cross the river at the Mexico-U.S. border after getting past a line of Mexican police at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
    WATCH: Migrants Storm US-Mexico Border, Rubber Bullets Fired by Border Control
    On Sunday, the border guards closed the San Ysidro checkpoint in both directions both for vehicles and pedestrians.

    Information about the checkpoint closure came amid media reports about attempts by a number of migrants to cross from Mexico through the barriers on border with the United States.

    US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the country's authorities, if necessary, will close border checkpoints to combat illegal immigration.

    The Washington Post has reported that the Mexican authorities had agreed to Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" proposal. According to the proposal, migrants who wish to enter the United States for asylum from the southern border will stay in Mexico until the decision on their admission is taken. However, Olga Sanchez Cordero, senator from the Morena party and future Interior Minister (takes office on December 1) in the government of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. denied this information.

    READ MORE: US Temporarily Closes Mexico Border Checkpoint, Fires Tear Gas to Disperse Crowd

    A migrant carrying the flags of Mexico and Honduras gives a thumbs-up to a moto rickshaw driver who stopped to take their picture, as a thousands-strong caravan of Central Americans hoping to reach the U.S. border moves onward from Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Thousands of migrants resumed their slow trek through southern Mexico on Thursday, after attempts to obtain bus transport to Mexico City failed
    © AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell
    Border City Mexicans: Gov't Fails to Take Any Action to Tackle Migrant Caravan
    Several caravans of migrants from Central America are now going to Mexico. According to Mexican Interior Ministry, about 5,600 migrants from the poorest Central American countries — Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — reached the area of the cities of Tijuana and Mexicali near US border expecting to enter the United States from Mexico to seek asylum.

    Part of the migrants from the caravan returned to their homeland or decided to stay in Mexico. US authorities have deployed several thousand troops to the border to ensure security.

    Tags:
    migrants, migrant caravan, reopening, entry, checkpoint, San Ysidro Port, Mexico, United States
