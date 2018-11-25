US Temporarily Closes a Mexico Border Checkpoint - Customs

All border traffic was halted on Sunday at the crossing between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico, the US Customs and Border Protection agency said.

US President Donald Trump threatened on Saturday to close border with Mexico, if necessary, to fight illegal immigration.

"If for any reason it becomes necessary, we will CLOSE our Southern Border. There is no way that the United States will, after decades of abuse, put up with this costly and dangerous situation anymore!" Trump said.

Trump reiterated that only those who are eligible for refugee status would be allowed in the United States.

The Washington Post reported that the Mexican authorities had agreed to Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" proposal. According to the proposal, migrants who wish to enter the United States for asylum from the southern border will stay in Mexico until the decision on their admission is taken.

On Tuesday, the Mexican Interior Ministry said around 5,600 migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador were staying near Tijuana and another Mexican city of Mexicali, which is also located in the vicinity of the US border. According to the official figures, about 2,600 of these migrants have settled near Tijuana.

The initial caravan of illegal migrants set out from Honduras in the direction of Mexico and the United States on October 13, hoping to get asylum in these countries. According to the UN estimates, the caravan included more than 7,000 migrants. Another caravan of around 3,000 asylum seekers followed suit later in October.

Juan Manuel Gastelum, the mayor of the Mexican city of Tijuana, located in the northwest of the country and bordering on the United States, said on Friday that he would not have the city residents bear the burden of sustaining asylum seekers arriving from Central American countries with migrant caravans, adding that Tijuana was already suffering from a humanitarian crisis.

The White House has said in a cabinet order that the deployed US troops will be allowed to "perform those military protective activities that the Secretary of Defense determines are reasonably necessary" to protect border agents, including "a show or use of force (including lethal force, where necessary), crowd control, temporary detention, and cursory search."

