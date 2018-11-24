US Court Rejects Lawsuit Over Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US judge rejected a lawsuit filed against Boeing, Allianz SE and Malaysia Airlines for the 2014 disappearance of flight MH370.

"This case is about the unexplained disappearance of a passenger plane operated by Malaysia Airlines as part of its national air carrier fleet following its departure from a Malaysian airport," Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said in the document as quoted by New Zealand’s Newshub.com on Friday. "Litigation in the United States related to the Flight MH370 disaster is inconvenient."

The 61-page ruling came in a response to a lawsuit filed on behalf of more than 100 MH370 victims seeking to hold the airline, insurer and manufacturer involved accountable.

Flight MH370, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, disappeared from radars on March 8, 2014, less than an hour after takeoff. There were 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board the aircraft.

So far, several pieces of debris believed to have come from the aircraft have been found at different locations, including Mozambique, South Africa and the French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean.

