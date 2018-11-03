Register
14:43 GMT +303 November 2018
    Relatives of Chinese passengers on board the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 light candles in a prayer room in Beijing, China, Friday, April 4, 2014.

    Pundit Claims Google Maps Lead on Missing MH370 Flight Might Be Result of a Hack

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Asia & Pacific
    Ian Wilson and his brother have organized an expedition into a Cambodian jungle to verify if the image of the plane that Ian earlier located on Google Maps, is actually the crash site of flight MH370 that went missing in 2014. However, the two have been forced to abandon their expedition.

    While British researcher Ian Wilson is considering how to get to a spot in the Cambodian jungle, where according to his Google Maps research the missing MH370 is located, Dr. Yijun Yu, a senior lecturer in computing at the Open University, has come up with an incredible theory. In an interview with the Daily Star he suggested the Google Maps satellite images might have been hacked.

    "When searching Google Maps you get the image from the server, and if the data from the server is coming from the physical, real evidence then there's no question. But otherwise, all the way from the original data to the server, there may be some tampering happening," he said.

    A candle burns a prayer message for passengers of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in Petaling Jaya on March 8, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / MOHD RASFAN
    MH370: Author Claims He Knows Exact Location of Missing Plane

    Dr. Yu thinks images of the plane, that prompted Wilson to start his Cambodian jungle expedition, might have been added by some hacker. He added that hackers can even forge digital flight records, creating "flights" that never existed.

    "I know some data signals for an aircraft to network, you might have hackers insert some false flight. So even though in the open sky you see nothing, someone can insert a digital record into the network and when people search, they will see an airplane passing by," Yu said.

    He admitted that such a scenario is highly unlikely, but noted that it was still technically possible. The academic suggested that in order to determine whether MH370 is indeed in the Cambodian jungle, one should send a drone there. It might be a good idea, since the latest expedition organized by Wilson was aborted due to the route being excruciatingly difficult and even life-threatening.

    READ MORE: Engine of Missing MH370 Reportedly Spotted in Cambodian Jungle

    Ian Wilson earlier claimed to have found the crash site of flight MH370 in the Cambodian jungle using Google Maps and recently organized an expedition to check if he was right. Following the cancellation of the first expedition he gave no info on whether he would continue his attempts to reach secluded part of the jungle.

    Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 passengers and crew on board disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014 on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. An official investigation by the Malaysian government has failed to determine the airplane's crash site and the reasons behind its sudden disappearance.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
