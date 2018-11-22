'Great Danger': Trump Slams Judicial Activists Defending Migrant Caravan

"Judicial Activism, by people who know nothing about security and the safety of our citizens, is putting our country in great danger. Not good!" Trump said in a Twitter message on Wednesday.
Trump said that many members of the caravan are indeed criminals and pledged to stop them.
"Catch and detain!" Trump said in opposition the catch and release immigration policy enforced by his predecessor Barack Obama.
The Pentagon deployed 5,900 military troops at the southern border to deter migrants from crossing it. The White House allowed the troops to use lethal force against illegal aliens if needed in an order signed late on Tuesday.
