US Judge Gives Florida Voters Extra Days to Fix Ballot Signatures - Court Order

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Voters who had mail-in or provisional ballots rejected due to signature issues will have two additional days to correct the problem in order to have their votes counted in the mid-term election, a federal judge said in a court order on Thursday.

"In light of this Court's order, they [supervisors of elections] are required to allow voters who have been belatedly notified they have submitted a mismatched-signature ballot to cure their ballots by November 17, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. [10:00 p.m. GMT]," the court document said.

The order said county supervisors do not have to count every mismatched vote but must allow voters who should have been able to deal with the signature discrepancy on their mail-in and provisional ballots, to do so in the next two days.

The document also said there were a total of 4,000 rejected ballots for mismatched signatures in 45 of Florida's 67 counties.

The ruling comes ahead of a deadline at 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon for a mandatory machine recount in the race for both the state's governor and senator. State law required the recount because the difference in the number of votes for the candidates was less than 0.25 percentage points after the votes were counted the first time on election night.

On Saturday, authorities in Florida ordered a vote recount in the southern state's Senate and governor races, amid tit-for-tat accusations of fraud from both Democratic and Republican candidates.