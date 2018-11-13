Register
22:05 GMT +313 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A police officer on motorcycle passes through a roadblock as he responds after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

    Number of Hate Crimes in US Rise, Most Based on Racial & Ethnic Prejudice - FBI

    © REUTERS / John Altdorfer
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The number of reported hate crimes in the United States rose from 6,121 in 2017 to 7175 in 2017, an increase of 17 per cent, according to an annual report released by the FBI on Tuesday and a comparison with last year's FBI report.

    Year-to-year comparisons are difficult because the number of law enforcement agencies reporting hate crimes to the US federal government rose from 15,247 agencies in 2016 to 16,149 agencies in 2017, and the latest FBI report made no attempt to adjust the data for an "apples-to-apples" comparison.

    However, acting US Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said in a statement that he was "particularly troubled by the increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes — which were already the most common religious hate crimes in the United States."

    READ MORE: US Justice Dept. Launches Hate Crimes Website in Wake of Synagogue Shooting

    Of the 1,749 victims of anti-religious hate crimes, 58.1 per cent were motivated by anti-Jewish bias while 18.6 per cent were involved in anti-Islamic bias, the report said.

    Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania
    © REUTERS / Cathal McNaughton
    US Muslims Raise Large Amounts of Money for Synagogue Shooting Victims
    Racial and ethnic prejudice accounted for 59.6 per cent of hate crimes reported in 2017, sexual-orientation motivation was responsible for 20.6 per cent of hate crimes and 1.9 per cent were targeted because of gender identity bias, the report explained.

    A comparison of the FBI reports for 2016 and 2017 indicated that the number of reported anti-Semitic hate crimes increased from about 832 in 2016 to about 1,016 in 2017, while reported anti-Muslim hate crimes declined from about 381 in 2016 to 325 in 2017.

    Related:

    US Justice Dept. Launches Hate Crimes Website in Wake of Synagogue Shooting
    Neo-Nazi Charlottesville Car Attacker Charged with Hate Crimes
    Hate Crimes Against Indians Have Risen in US Over Past Year - Community Leader
    Tags:
    Hate Crime, criminals, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse