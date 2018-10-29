US Justice Dept. Launches Hate Crimes Website in Wake of Synagogue Shooting

"The Department today released an update on hate crimes and announced the launch of a new comprehensive hate crimes website designed to provide a centralized portal for the Department’s hate crimes resources for law enforcement, media, researchers, victims, advocacy groups, and other related organizations and individuals," the release said.
The move comes just days after a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday left 11 people dead and injuring six others, including police officers, according to the US authorities.
READ MORE: Hundreds on Vigil in Washington DC to Honor Victims of Synagogue Shooting
The suspect in the synagogue attack, identified as Robert Bowers, was reportedly shouting anti-Semitic slogans. He surrendered to police and was arrested.
READ MORE: Shooting May Push US to 'Europeanize Security of Jewish Communities' — Journo
All comments
Show new comments (0)