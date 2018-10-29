US Justice Dept. Launches Hate Crimes Website in Wake of Synagogue Shooting

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Justice announced on Monday that it has launched a new government website that will make it easier for law enforcement and members of the public to report hate crimes.

"The Department today released an update on hate crimes and announced the launch of a new comprehensive hate crimes website designed to provide a centralized portal for the Department’s hate crimes resources for law enforcement, media, researchers, victims, advocacy groups, and other related organizations and individuals," the release said.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein also announced new efforts to assist in combating hate crimes, including an $840,000 grant from the National Institute of Justice for a new research study on hate crimes data collection, and the extension of technical assistance resources relating to hate crimes through the Justice Department’s Collaborative Reform Initiative, the release said.

The move comes just days after a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday left 11 people dead and injuring six others, including police officers, according to the US authorities.

The suspect in the synagogue attack, identified as Robert Bowers, was reportedly shouting anti-Semitic slogans. He surrendered to police and was arrested.

