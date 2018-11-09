Register
17:10 GMT +309 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cannabis

    Someone Been Smoking Weed? Cannabis Shops Raided AFTER Drug Legalised in Canada

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Police in Ontario have been raiding cannabis dispensaries in the province just days after Canada voted to legalise the drug. Sputnik looks at the official explanation and the bemused reaction on social media.

    The first legal outlets — government-owned Ontario Cannabis Stores — are not set to open in the province until April. 

    But police have stepped up raids on illegal cannabis dispensaries.

    Two pot shops were raided on Tuesday, November 6, in Ottawa, only a few miles from the Canadian federal parliament where legislation to legalise cannabis was passed last month.

    ​Constable Amy Gagnon, of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), told reporters they had charged six people and seized cannabis from both shops.

    The three men and three women were charged under Ontario's Cannabis Act, which actually legalizes the sale of cannabis, but only under certain conditions.

    Wait Until April to Buy Weed

    Ontario has agreed to allow marijuana to be sold online but says new official cannabis stores will not be ready to open until April.

    Critics say customers have been waiting for weeks for cannabis which they have bought online.

    The owners of existing cannabis dispensaries in Ontario have been told they have to close first before they can be considered for a licence to operate one of the new stores.

    ​Police also raided the Compassion House store in Windsor, near the US border, on Tuesday, November 6, arresting five people — including long-time cannabis campaigner Leo Lucier and seizing weed, money and weighing equipment.

    "If they had given me a warning, I would've shut down. I waited until legalisation to open. If I'm breaking the law, somebody should tell me," Lucier told the Windsor Star newspaper.

    'We Enforce The Laws'

    Recreational cannabis was legalised for use by adults on October 17 but two days later the OPP raided five cannabis dispensaries in Toronto.

    ​"We enforce the laws of the land that stand at this time," said Constable Andy Drouillard.

    Although the new legislation allows cannabis to be possessed and sold, it also brings in tougher penalties for those who break the law.

    Lucier and his colleagues could conceivably be jailed for up to 18 months.

    ​Several other states, like British Columbia, have already set up legal dispensaries or have legalised existing suppliers.

    The Liberal Party government of Justin Trudeau — who promised to legalise cannabis when he was elected in 2015 — predicts it will raise $400m a year in tax revenues on the sale of cannabis.    

    Related:

    Murdered For Weed: Would Jack Williams be Alive if Cannabis Had Been Legalized?
    UK Going to Pot: Medicinal Cannabis Now Available on NHS via Prescription
    UK Cannabis 'Black Economy' Estimated at 6 Billion Pounds Annually - Pundit
    Cannabis Capitalism: US Federal Pot Prohibitions Falling to Marketplace Madness
    Tags:
    marijuana legalization, cannabis, police, drugs, Ontario, Canada, Ottawa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse