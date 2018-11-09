Register
01:34 GMT +309 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chris Christie

    Ex-New Jersey Governor Christie on Short List of US Attorney General Candidates

    © REUTERS / Steve Nesius
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Christie led now-US President Donald Trump’s transition team following the 2016 presidential campaign. Oh, and he also has seven years of experience as an attorney, too.

    Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has been named as a possible candidate for the vacant position of US attorney general now that Jeff Sessions has been removed from the job.

    The White House confirmed that Christie was there Thursday and met with Trump adviser Jared Kushner to discuss prison reform, according to a NJ Advance report.

    Donald Trump sits with U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 7, 2016
    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    Trump Drafts List of Candidates to Replace Jeff Sessions - Reports
    The final decision on the new attorney general is not expected soon, CBS News reports, adding that the list of the candidates, which already includes attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, outgoing Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and former President George H.W. Bush's attorney general, William Barr, is only expected to grow.

    Before being elected governor, Christie practiced law in New Jersey for seven years.

    Christie is reportedly a personal friend of Trump's and endorsed him after dropping out of the 2016 presidential campaign himself.

    According to NJ Advance, the position of attorney general was one of the only two Christie was willing to give up his governorship for. The other one was, reportedly, vice president.

    Back in July 2016, Christie was widely viewed as a contender for Trump's running mate, but Mike Pence got the job instead. Commenting on Trump's pick, Christie said he wanted to finish his term as New Jersey governor. Later, he was viewed as a likely pick for Trump's attorney general, but Sessions was given the job instead, leading to a cascade of "always the bridesmaid, never the bride" memes.

    Christie has said on numerous occasions that he believes Trump has been "ill-served" by some of his top advisers; he is also a critic of the special counsel probe into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Sessions recused himself from the probe, a decision that rankled the president.

    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (File)
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Trump Sacking US Attorney General Sessions Sparks Panic Over Mueller’s Fate
    For a short while after the 2016 election, Christie ran the Trump team's transition process, but was removed from the task on November 11 of that year — a decision that some say caused the Trump administration to be less than prepared to actually take power on January 20, 2017.

    "Immediately following the success of the election, they took all the work that Governor Christie had done and sidelined it and started all over," former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told NJ Advance in August.

    Sessions was ousted as attorney general Wednesday, the day after the US midterm elections. Sessions' chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker, has been named acting attorney general.

    Related:

    New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Mocked with Sand Sculpture (PHOTOS)
    VP-Elect Mike Pence to Head Trump Transition Team After Governor Chris Christie
    New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to Suspend 2016 US Presidential Bid
    New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Vows Not to Accept Syrian Refugees
    New Jersey Voters Want to Rid of Presidential Hopeful Chris Christie
    Tags:
    candidacy, nomination, Jeff Sessions, Chris Christie, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Sanctiometer
    Sanctions Wheel
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse