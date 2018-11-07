Wet Ballots Causing Problems at Polling Locations in New York City - Reports

Wet paper ballots caused scanners to fail at polling places in Manhattan and Brooklyn, which is leading to long lines for voters, Politico reported.
Complaints about voting machine problems are coming in from all five boroughs of New York City.
Earlier on Tuesday, the weather caused problems for voters in a North Carolina county. That state's board of elections said humidity caused trouble with ballot scanners.
READ MORE: No False Hopes US Midterms Will Bring Prospects to Normalize Relations — Kremlin
All comments
Show new comments (0)