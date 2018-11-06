No False Hopes US Midterms Will Bring Prospects to Normalize Relations - Kremlin

"We think that we should not have false hopes and believe that these [midterms] will bring any clarity. Let's say that so far there are no definite prospects for normalizing relations," the spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.
Peskov also stressed that the Kremlin will follow the US midterm elections in any event.
"In the United States? Well, we follow media, we follow information. That is why, of course, we will follow it one way or another," Peskov told reporters, when asked a corresponding question.
In the past, Russian officials have strongly refuted similar allegations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stressed that claims about Russia's interference in the United States or other countries are not supported by any evidence.
On Tuesday, US voters head to the polls for midterm elections to cast ballots to fill 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and one-third of the 100-member Senate along with other local offices. The outcome of the 2018 midterms will determine if the Republican Party will maintain control of both chambers of Congress. Many pollsters are predicting that the Democrats may be poised to recapture the House, a development that would divide the US legislative branch.
