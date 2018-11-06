No False Hopes US Midterms Will Bring Prospects to Normalize Relations - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow believes that so far there are no prospects for normalizing the Russian-US relations and the US midterms will not help solve bilateral tensions, Kremlin spokesman said Tuesday.

"We think that we should not have false hopes and believe that these [midterms] will bring any clarity. Let's say that so far there are no definite prospects for normalizing relations," the spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

READ MORE:100+ Facebook, Instagram Accounts Blocked Ahead of US Midterm Vote — Statement

Peskov also stressed that the Kremlin will follow the US midterm elections in any event.

"In the United States? Well, we follow media, we follow information. That is why, of course, we will follow it one way or another," Peskov told reporters, when asked a corresponding question.

© REUTERS / Terray Sylvester LIVE UPDATES: 2018 Midterm Elections Held in the United States

In addition, Peskov declined to comment on yet another allegation of Russia's interference in upcoming US midterm elections stressing that the Kremlin couldn't "react to some abstract cybersecurity analysts because we do not know who they are, if they understand anything about cybersecurity and so on… I am not prepared to comment on such opinions."

In the past, Russian officials have strongly refuted similar allegations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stressed that claims about Russia's interference in the United States or other countries are not supported by any evidence.

On Tuesday, US voters head to the polls for midterm elections to cast ballots to fill 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and one-third of the 100-member Senate along with other local offices. The outcome of the 2018 midterms will determine if the Republican Party will maintain control of both chambers of Congress. Many pollsters are predicting that the Democrats may be poised to recapture the House, a development that would divide the US legislative branch.