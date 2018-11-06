Issues at 3 Polling Places in Arizona Resolved - Maricopa County Recorder

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The reported issues at three polling locations in the US state of Arizona, one of the key states in the US Senate race, have been resolved, Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said in a message on Tuesday.

"We are advising voters assigned to the Polling Place at 2031 N. Arizona Ave in Gila Precinct to use the Chandler City Hall Vote Center, at 175 S. Arizona Ave, Chandler due to building access issues. We will keep you posted," Fontes said via Twitter.

Earlier, CBS News reported that three polling places in the US state of Arizona, one of the key states in the US Senate race, have experienced issues and are currently down — in one location as a result of the building being foreclosed overnight.

"Three polling places are currently down, incl. in the Gila Precinct in Chandler. The building was foreclosed overnight," CBS News said via Twitter.

Polling places in Arizona opened at 6:00 am MST (13:00 GMT).

Voters in all 50 US states are casting ballots for candidates for 435 seats in the House Representatives and one-third of the 100 seats in the Senate.

In Arizona, Republican candidate Martha McSally and Democratic candidate Kyersten Sinema are engaged in a neck-to-neck race for the US Senate seat to replace Republican Senator Jeff Flake.

Voters also have a chance to vote in statewide elections for governors and representatives in state legislatures, among other positions.

