Register
21:03 GMT +306 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man leaves the Carefree Town Council building after voting at a polling station in the mid-term general elections in Carefree

    Issues at 3 Polling Places in Arizona Resolved - Maricopa County Recorder

    © REUTERS / Nicole Neri
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The reported issues at three polling locations in the US state of Arizona, one of the key states in the US Senate race, have been resolved, Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said in a message on Tuesday.

    "We are advising voters assigned to the Polling Place at 2031 N. Arizona Ave in Gila Precinct to use the Chandler City Hall Vote Center, at 175 S. Arizona Ave, Chandler due to building access issues. We will keep you posted," Fontes said via Twitter.

    Earlier, CBS News reported that three polling places in the US state of Arizona, one of the key states in the US Senate race, have experienced issues and are currently down — in one location as a result of the building being foreclosed overnight.

    "Three polling places are currently down, incl. in the Gila Precinct in Chandler. The building was foreclosed overnight," CBS News said via Twitter.

    Polling places in Arizona opened at 6:00 am MST (13:00 GMT).

    Voters in all 50 US states are casting ballots for candidates for 435 seats in the House Representatives and one-third of the 100 seats in the Senate.

    A voting booth
    © REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
    Humid Conditions Causing Ballot Problems in North Carolina - Elections Board

    READ MORE: Democrats Fear Republican Congress More Than Conservatives Fear Rival Win — Poll

    In Arizona, Republican candidate Martha McSally and Democratic candidate Kyersten Sinema are engaged in a neck-to-neck race for the US Senate seat to replace Republican Senator Jeff Flake.

    Voters also have a chance to vote in statewide elections for governors and representatives in state legislatures, among other positions.

    READ MORE: 'Democrats Do Not Understand Reality on the Ground' — Republican Candidate

    Tags:
    ballots, polling station, 2018 midterm elections, Arizona
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse