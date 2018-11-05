Register
    Georgia Dems 'Under Investigation for Possible Cybercrimes' Ahead of Midterms

    Georgia secretary of state Brian Kemp, a Republican running for the governorship of the state, is investigating his state’s Democratic party infrastructure alleging that Democrats attempted to hack the state’s voting network in the final days before the election.

    The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI have been notified about what Kemp has called a “failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system” Saturday night, according to the candidate’s campaign headquarters, cited by Fox News.

    “While we cannot comment on the specifics of an ongoing investigation, I can confirm that the Democratic Party of Georgia is under investigation for possible cybercrimes,” according to Kemp’s campaign office. 

    “We can also confirm that no personal data was breached and our system remains secure,” Kemp’s press secretary said.

    The website allegedly hacked is The Georgia My Voter Page (MVP), which allows voters to log-in with their first initial, last name, county, and date of birth to check registration status and ballot information.

    The Kemp says that private sector vendors and investigators are reviewing data logs and that Kemp’s office has formally requested the FBI “investigate these possible cybercrimes.”

    A spokeswoman for the Georgia Democratic Party said that the Kemp allegations are “100 percent false” and claimed that launching a probe based on false accusations just before the election is “another example of abuse of power” by the GOP secretary of state.

    The Georgia Democratic Party executive director, Rebecca DeHart accused Kemp of not taking precautions to guarantee the safety of voter personal data, saying that the political appointee previously refused help from the DHS to improve election security. In 2016 Kemp turned down an Obama administration proposal, noting that the federal government should stay out of Georgia's state affairs.

    Kemp has been accused earlier of alleged voter suppression for his introduction of a voting law which required voters whose registrations differed from their identification to provide additional verification while restricting requirements on people suspected of being in the country illegally.

    On Friday, a federal judge upheld an injunction against Kemp, requiring the GOP operative to allow some 3,100 people the ability to prove their citizenship in a simple fashion including showing a US passport or any other ID to poll managers.

    Kemp is facing a contest for the gubernatorial position against former Georgia state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams.

    US President Donald Trump is set to host a rally on Sunday afternoon in Macon, Georgia, in support of Kemp. The new governor of Georgia will be elected November 6.

