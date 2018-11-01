Register
02:13 GMT +301 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People look through the bus windows driving by a billboard showing President-elect Donald Trump, that reads: Congratulations! Trump, Serb! published by daily Informer, in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016

    Russiagate Is Dead - At Least for Democratic Midterm Candidates

    © AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
    US
    Get short URL
    240

    The US midterm elections are less than a week away, yet the party seeking to win a congressional overhaul in that contest remains noticeably silent on the number one issue it has rallied around for the past two years. For one reason or another, Democratic candidates for Congress are all but completely refusing to talk about Russiagate.

    A study of political advertisements over a four-week period between mid-September and mid-October declares 2018 races the "Health Care Election." That's because 45.9 percent of all advertisements for federal races mentioned the subject, as did 30.2 percent of gubernatorial ads.

    By contrast, the question as to whether members of Donald Trump's presidential campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election, dubbed "Russiagate," was referenced in 0.1 percent of the ads. Zero advertisements for or against Senate candidates mentioned Russia or special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into alleged collusion or Russian meddling. 

    California Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Dana Rohrabacher
    Nyet! Democratic PAC Spends Big on Fake Russian Endorsement of US Congressman (VIDEO)

    As it turns out, Russia isn't as much of an issue to the average American as things like the economy, taxes, health care or the opioid epidemic.

    The candidates' messaging may be seen as a response to the interests of their constituents. One poll from July asked Americans to rank the most important problems America faces; among nearly 50 options, the number of Americans who said the "situation with Russia" is the biggest issue failed to add up to a percentage point. In August, another poll showed that two-thirds of Americans wanted Mueller to wrap up his investigation before the midterm elections.

    That's not to say that the majority of Americans don't believe Russia interfered with the 2016 elections in one way or another: 75 percent say they did, according to an August poll. Another poll, released just a day later, reveals that 71 percent of Russians believe their government did not try to interfere, while 14 percent said they didn't know.

    With less than a week left, it appears that Mueller will not release his findings prior to the midterms; prosecutors generally shy away from announcements during election season. However, Mueller is expected to release key findings about his investigation, including the question of collusion and whether Trump obstructed justice, shortly after the midterm elections, Sputnik News reported.

    According to an October report from Politico, the Mueller investigation will prove a "disappointment" for those banking on it to topple Trump's presidency. For that report, Politico spoke to "defense lawyers working on the Russia probe and more than 15 former government officials with investigation experience spanning Watergate to the 2016 election case."

    While the overwhelming majority of Democratic advertisements for the midterm elections simply don't address Russia, some particularly absurd — and expensive — ones in California have, Sputnik News reported. And though most Americans appear to overwhelmingly consider Russia a non-issue, that doesn't mean that the mainstream media, celebrities, or top Democrats aren't treating it as an existential threat to American democracy. 

    Anti-Trump Facebook event posted by the Resisters page, which has been accused of being set up by the alleged Russian troll farm Internet Research Agency.
    Facebook
    The Kremlin Line? Facebook’s Latest Ban Nets Resistance Pages, Anti-Trump Events

    Since the Russia investigation kicked off in late July of 2016, prior to it being taken over by the special counsel, conspiracy theories about the country have proliferated in liberal circles on social media and in the mainstream liberal media, including that Russia resurrected and expanded the Soviet Union; that the Soviet Union had battle moose; that Trump had been a Russian asset since the mid-80s; that Russia hacked French President Emmanuel Macron; that the Russians stoked pro-independence fervor in Catalonia; that they were behind the UK's Brexit vote; that Russia stoked tensions prior to the dead rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017; that Russia was responsible for school shootings in the US; that Russia was behind the election of Mexican President Andres Obrador, and many more — too many to recount.

    There is also the strange saga of the Department of Homeland Security's claim that Russians penetrated state voting systems in 21 states prior to the 2016 election — an assertion that collapsed immediately upon scrutiny.

    Many celebrities, from Morgan Freeman to Alyssa Milano, have hyped the Russia threat, while electronic musician Moby has claimed that the CIA contacted him asking him to talk about Trump-Russia collusion on social media. According to the artist, the CIA agents told him that the Fusion GPS dossier, which was funded by the Democrats and claims that Trump hired Russian prostitutes to urinate on a bed previously used by former President Barack Obama in Moscow, is "one hundred percent real."

    Last week, MSNBC political director Chuck Todd even suggested that Russia may have been behind the pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats in October. The following day, Trump supporter Cesar Sayoc was arrested on suspicion of having sent the bombs.

    Meanwhile, as Trump continues to be derided in the press for his perceived connections to Russia, his policies against the country have proven incredibly hawkish. As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pointed out while he was being grilled by Congress over Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, under Trump, the US had issued 213 sanctions against Russia, expelled 60 Russian diplomats, closed Russia's Seattle and San Francisco consulates, held 150 military drills in the European Union, gave $11 billion to a European defense initiative and gave $200 million in aid to Ukraine, in addition to lethal weapons. Since then, more sanctions have been issued, and more drills have been held. Perhaps even more confrontationally, the US announced its decision to pull out of the Cold War era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

    Amid the perceived threat from Russia, a number of former members of the US intelligence community have emerged in the limelight as patriotic crusaders including former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Brennan, former United States Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele and more. A record number of former intelligence community members are running in the midterms as Democrats while neoconservatives like Bill Kristol, who lead the charge into the Iraq War, which most Americans now assess as a terribly costly mistake, have successfully rehabilitated their image as conservatives who are tough on Russia and Trump.

    As journalist Aaron Maté points out in The Nation, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats has been warning of Russian interference in the midterms for months over threats from a "a pervasive messaging campaign by Russia to try to weaken and divide the United States."

    Coats likened in July that "the persistent danger of Russian cyberattacks today…to the warnings the United States had of stepped-up terror threats ahead of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks."

    "The warning lights are blinking red again," he added. 

    July 16, 2018. President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the US Donald Trump, left, during the joint news conference following their meeting in Helsinki
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneyev
    Despite US Politicians' 'RussiaGate' Silence, Media Conspiracy Theories Abound

    More recently, the ODNI, in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice and the FBI, stated that "we do not have any evidence of a compromise or disruption of infrastructure that would enable adversaries to prevent voting, change vote counts or disrupt our ability to tally votes in the midterm elections."

    Instead, the report cited threats to Americans' minds posed by the likes of RT and Sputnik News.

    While the threat to the midterms from news agencies remains active, according to the government, the tactic of sock puppet trolls appears to be absent from the alleged ongoing meddling campaign. Facebook, despite its many bans in partnership with the NATO-funded Atlantic Council or the CIA-funded FireEye, have not alleged that any Russian accounts were said to be trying to interfere in the election. Nonetheless, a number of media outlets have decided otherwise without offering up any evidence. FiveThirtyEight even dubbed this year's race the "Moscow Midterms," journalist Maté pointed out.

    One woman indicted for allegedly trying to interfere in the midterm elections is an employee of the Internet Research Agency, an LLC said to work as a troll farm for the Kremlin. Her crimes? "Meticulous record-keeping and management," according to an unsealed indictment cited by Maté.

    As revulsion and disgust directed at Russia has grown in the past years, the Russiagate narrative has failed to materialize, if not slowly begun to unravel. In many ways, it was doomed from the start. Americans have been lead to believe that a dozen or so Russians successfully swayed the vote against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with asinine memes.

    The posts made by the alleged Russian trolls between 2015 and 2017, roughly spanning the US presidential election season, represented just 0.004 percent of News Feed content on Facebook, according to the company, and most of that content was posted after the election. A new piece by the Atlantic Council throws the significance of the trolls into even more doubt with the claim that they primarily targeted Russian speakers and posted "significantly more" in Russian than in English.

    Related:

    Despite US Politicians' 'RussiaGate' Silence, Media Conspiracy Theories Abound
    Papadopoulos ‘Framed’ as Lynchpin to Russiagate Saga
    Former Trump Aide Papadopoulos Says He Was Framed by FBI in Russiagate
    Trump's Legal Team Preparing Answers for Mueller's Russiagate Probe - Reports
    FBI Met DNC Lawyer to Talk Russiagate Before Spying on Trump Campaign
    White House to Declassify Text Messages of Key Russiagate Players
    ‘True Absurdity’: US Dems Flog Russiagate, Ignore Climate in Midterm Attacks
    Manafort Flip is More of ‘Endless Washington Saga on Russiagate’ - Author
    US House Intel Committee Mulls Releasing All Russiagate Interview Docs - Reports
    Tags:
    collusion, hacking, election interference, alleged Russian meddling, Russiagate, midterms, Donald Trump, Robert Mueller
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse