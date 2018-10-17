Register
00:06 GMT +318 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Robert Mueller (File)

    No Mueller Bombshells Likely Before US Midterm Elections - Report

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The special counsel investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia is unlikely to offer Democrats an October surprise, a new report suggests.

    Special counsel Robert Mueller will soon wrap up his report on whether there was collusion between US President Donald Trump's team and Russia and whether Trump himself obstructed justice during the course of the investigation, an anonymous official told Bloomberg. However, that won't happen until after the November 6 midterm elections, and the report may not be made public at all.

    Mueller will present his findings to US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is effectively the special counsel's boss since the number one at the department, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, recused himself from the investigation. Rosenstein will have some say over what information is given to Congress and what is disclosed to the public.

    Back in June, Sputnik News reported that US Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, was promising "wild stuff" ahead of the midterm elections. "If you think you've seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It's going to be a wild couple of months," the senator said. 

    Sen. Mark Warner
    CC BY 2.0 / New America / Sen. Mark Warner
    ‘Wild Stuff’: US Lawmaker Warns of Upcoming Mueller Revelations

    However, nothing "wild" has yet materialized, and Department of Justice guidelines warn prosecutors about making big moves before elections.

    Another US official told Bloomberg that nonetheless, Rosenstein has expressed to Mueller his desire to have the investigation wrap up as soon as possible.

    Rosenstein's wish for a speedy conclusion, in addition to the DOJ rules, suggests that there will be big news from Mueller's team in the "days and weeks" after the midterms, Bloomberg theorizes. The outlet goes on to note that Mueller took over the Russia probe "almost a year and a half ago," and in that time, "Mueller has secured more than two dozen indictments or guilty pleas."

    A surface reading of that paragraph might give the impression that Mueller has been remarkably successful with his probe, but Bloomberg omits several pieces of information that cast the investigation in a less rosy light.

    While Mueller did take over the Russia probe almost a year and a half ago — in May 2017 — that probe had already been running for 10 months at that time, and it was spearheaded by disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok, who later privately conceded he didn't think there was a "big there there" when it came to Russia and Trump. 

    Deputy Assistant FBI Director Peter Strzok testifies on FBI and Department of Justice actions during the 2016 Presidential election during a House Joint committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, July 12, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    Peter Strzok May Be Forced to Find ‘Honest Work’ After FBI Firing

    Mueller took over the probe with the mandate of investigating "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump" and, critically, "any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation."

    Eight have so far pleaded guilty to charges from Mueller. Twenty-six more have merely been indicted.

    So far, none of Mueller's "two dozen indictments or guilty pleas" have fallen under the primary purpose of the probe, Trump-Russia collusion, but have instead resulted from Mueller looking into the other "matters." While many of the people closest to Trump have fallen, including the man who was briefly his campaign manager, his longtime lawyer and some of his campaign advisers, they've been hit for fraud — often fraud which occurred before the race — for failing to register as foreign agents of countries other than Russia, or for lying to the FBI about things that weren't illegal in the first place.

    Mueller has also indicted a number Russian nationals whom he accuses of meddling in the election, but nothing in Mueller's indictments indicates any collusion or "links and/or coordination." Bloomberg's grouping of those indicted and those who have pleaded guilty into one total is outright misleading.

    But Bloomberg is also far from the only news outlet to use that standard of measurement in assessing the effectiveness of the probe.

    Indictments can be secured in two ways: before a grand jury, or before a judge. So far Mueller has used quite a few grand juries. To convince a grand jury to indict someone — meaning allow the government to formally file criminal charges against them — a prosecutor needs to establish what's called "probable cause."

    Probable cause is commonly defined as "a reasonable amount of suspicion, supported by circumstances sufficiently strong to justify a prudent and cautious person's belief that certain facts are probably true."

    According to an old American legal adage, a good prosecutor could convince a grand jury to "indict a ham sandwich." That's because establishing probable cause requires a far inferior evidentiary standard than actually convicting someone of a crime, which requires that the prosecutor prove their guilt "beyond a reasonable doubt."

    In short, grouping indictments in with guilty pleas (when a person admits to crimes) or convictions obscures that the Fifth, Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments to the US Constitution demand that those accused of crimes be considered innocent until proven guilty.

    To use a metaphor, it gives the impression that Mueller went fishing and caught 34 fish, when in reality he caught eight fish of a species he wasn't hunting for (since nobody has admitted to collusion) and an additional 26 things that could wind up being nothing more than soggy ham sandwiches.

    In any case, American citizens are eager for Mueller to show them what he's got. Two-thirds of US citizens, with a majority amongst both members of the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, wanted Mueller to finish his investigation before the midterm elections, according to a poll CNN/SSRS conducted in August.

    Perhaps the probe will conclude before Thanksgiving, providing Americans with plenty of fodder for the traditionally politically contentious holiday. And maybe after that's all over, American politicians can get back to talking turkey.

    Related:

    Trump: Mueller Probe Played Right Into Putin's Hands
    Trump's Legal Team Preparing Answers for Mueller's Russiagate Probe - Reports
    'Mueller Must Believe Manafort Has Some Substantial Information’ – Law Prof
    What the Manafort Verdict and Cohen Plea Deal Means for Trump & Mueller
    Trump: Mueller Probe a 'Witch Hunt,' Manafort Verdict 'A Very Sad Thing'
    Tags:
    Midterm Elections, Russian collusion, Russia probe, special counsel, Mueller Probe, Russiagate, Vladimir Putin, Rod Rosenstein, Donald Trump, Robert Mueller
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes of the World
    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes in the World
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse