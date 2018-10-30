Trump May Tap US Ambassador to France McCourt to Replace Haley in UN - Reports

McCourt as well as several other officials are potential candidates for the position, but US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert remains a "leading contender" to become the ambassador to the United Nations, sources said on Monday.
On October 9, Trump announced outgoing UN Ambassador Nikki Haley had submitted her resignation and planned to leave the administration at the end of the year.
