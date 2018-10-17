Trump Considers State Dept. Spokesperson Nauert for US Envoy to UN – Reports

The White House views the former Fox News host as a capable advocate for the Trump administration’s foreign policy, who could replace outgoing UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Politico reported on Tuesday citing three officials close to the president.
Both Nauert and the White House did not reply to requests for comment on the matter, the newspaper said.
On October 9, Trump announced Haley had submitted her resignation and planned to leave the administration at the end of the year.
