Thousand Gather on US Streets for Pittsburgh Shooting Vigil [PHOTOS, VIDEO]

People of various religions gathered in Pittsburgh, Washington and Philadelphia for a vigil for the victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets across the US to take part in a spontaneous vigil in commemoration of victims of Pittsburgh shooting that took place earlier Saturday.

People gather for a candlelight vigil in Squirrel Hill after the Tree of Life synagogue shooting. | 📷: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/9Rpz1PT0G6 — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) 27 октября 2018 г.

​People in Pittsburgh, carrying candles, jammed a street intersection in Squirrel Hill amid a light rain to express their grief for the victims through prayers and singing in a multi-religious gathering organized by Dor Hadash and Allderdice High School students. The organizers said in an interview to Fox News that they "could not wait for tomorrow or another day" and needed to gather at that moment.

Hundreds gather in Squirrel Hill for a vigil following the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/qgpiqxP9ey — Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) 27 октября 2018 г.

​A second vigil in Pittsburgh is scheduled for Sunday at Sewickley United Methodist Church, WPXI reports.

Vigil in Prospect Park for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. The Kaddish was said. Minor police presence. Good-sized crowd given the rain. pic.twitter.com/I5DYFMwB2T — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) 27 октября 2018 г.

​"We'll be dealing with this for months and years," said state representative Dan Frankel, speaking before the attendees. "It leaves an indelible mark."

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf attended the vigil, suspending his campaign bus trip after the news of the attack.

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf attended the vigil, suspending his campaign bus trip after the news of the attack.



Anti-Semitism has absolutely no place in our commonwealth. Together we pray for the victims, their families and friends, and this entire community. #StrongerThanHate pic.twitter.com/w5HiMGmdCh — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) 28 октября 2018 г.

​Some attendees blamed the shooting for current political climate in the US and called for a more active vote, sparking a "Vote! Vote!" chant amid the crowd. President Donald Trump condemned the attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue as "an assault on humanity," and calling on Americans to "unite to conquer hate."

The love for #Pittsburgh is felt in #Philly as several local Jewish groups organized a vigil for the victims in today’s mass shooting. The crowd continues to grow at Rittenhouse Square. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/0CIE09VtwO — Brandon Hudson (@BHudTV) 28 октября 2018 г.

​Across the US, hundreds more people gathered outside White House in Washington DC. The third vigil has been organized in Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square.

Another one took place in New York.

A vigil in Brooklyn tonight for the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.



"We will stand together, in the streets, and in the schuls, and at the polls. We will build a world from love." —NYC councilmember @BradLander #synagogueshooting pic.twitter.com/8DSAzn0LWQ — Jennifer Hsu (@jennhsu) 27 октября 2018 г.

​US President Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in "solemn respect" for the shooting victims.

The shooting suspect, Robert Bowers, is believed to have made offensive anti-Semitic posts on the social media before barging into a baby-naming ceremony at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday and opening fire. He is currently in custody at a local hospital.

Eleven people were killed and six injured in the shooting considered to be one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in US history.