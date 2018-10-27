Register
04:02 GMT +327 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Nov. 15, 2017 photo, aerial view of destroyed building and shops in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq

    US Lawmakers Demand Results of Iraq War ‘Lessons Learned’ Study

    © AP Photo / Felipe Dana
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Two Democratic congressmen on the House Armed Services Committee called for the “rapid public release of a study on the Army’s lessons learned from the Iraq War” on Thursday.

    The Wall Street Journal noted earlier in the week that the study was finished in 2016 but kept getting "stuck in internal reviews" prior to public disclosure.

    "It's no secret that the Army and, frankly, our entire defense establishment, made serious mistakes and miscalculations in Iraq since 2003," said Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), adding that the withholding of the document was "simply to protect the careers and egos of Army brass."

    "This is simply the Army being unwilling to publicly air its mistakes," Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) added.

    "To me this is just ridiculous. It's seeing past the real problem. The real problem is that war doesn't solve anything, and it only makes matters worse," retired Navy Commander Leah Bolger, who is currently the coordinator of World Beyond War and was the first female president of Veterans For Peace, told Sputnik News. "I'm not really sure why they want to withhold this report. It might have to do with funding."

    According to the Journal, the mission in Iraq was "largely unsuccessful." The analysis reportedly blames a lack of troops and resources for the failure.

    The report was eventually withheld from publication entirely, according to the outlet. 

    Mourners chant anti government slogans while carrying the Iraqi flag-draped coffin of Mekki Yasser, a protester whose family and activists said he was killed when he participated in a protest last night, during his funeral on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018
    © AP Photo / Nabil al-Jurani
    'Increasing and Specific' Threats Prompt Closure of American Consulate in Basra, Iraq

    Sputnik News asked Bolger whether the US military has, in fact, learned its lesson from the Iraq War, a decade and a half after its commencement.

    "The lessons learned from Iraq should be learned by the government of the United States, who tasked the military to take on a war that was of their own creation," she said. "There is no succeeding when there is a falsified mission."

    "I don't think the military is ever held to account for anything, even when they're terribly wrong," she said. "The American government isn't held to account for killing millions of people and spending $2 trillion. I don't think the US government holds the military to account."

    "As far as things that individuals in the military do, as far as killing civilians or destroying property that was not necessary, we did see some accountability, but people get picked on as scapegoats," Bolger said. "We saw with the torture situation that was going on at Abu Ghraib: a few small, lower-ranking enlisted folks were punished for that, but the military as a whole was not held to account for these processes that were approved of. And the current director of the CIA approved of all of them."

    The ostensible mission of the US military in Iraq, Bolger said, was "completely false" and "based on lies."

    "The stated mission was to find those weapons of mass destruction," she said, noting the disregard in the runup to the war of countervailing evidence indicating there were no such weapons in Iraq.

    It's "absurd to think that more people are going to find something that doesn't exist," she said. Yet, "$1.7 trillion was spent on this mission that was sold to the American public and to the world."

    "That was used as an excuse to go in and impose military force and presence in a part of the world that the United States wants to be regarded as powerful in. In that respect, the United States has gotten what it wanted. We still have a presence in Iraq and probably will forever, but at what cost?" Bolger wondered. 

    An Iranian family walks past anti-US graffiti on the wall of the former US embassy in Tehran on July 14, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    US 'Overall Objective' is to Curb Iranian Influence in Syria, Iraq - Professor

    "So has the United States learned its lesson? I don't think so," she said, "considering our current military posture around the world."

    She made a point to note, however, that the war was an unpopular one from the beginning. "The American public said they didn't want it, and the 12 million people in the streets around the world said, ‘Don't do it,' but the United States doesn't listen to its citizenry or the world's opinion," she said. "So we launched an illegal, immoral, aggressive war on a country that didn't deserve it."

    Bolger condemned the coverage of the report from the Wall Street Journal and other outlets as being "all about the American point of view."

    "It mentions the more than 4,550 US troops that have been killed in this war, and it mentions how much money the United States has spent, but it doesn't mention, at all, the number of refugees that the Iraq War created, the number of people whom we've killed, the amount of property that was destroyed. The country of Iraq will never be the same," she said. "There are people who are still refugees; by some accounts, there were 6 million refugees from Iraq."

    She said that the losses of US troops and US dollars are "good reasons" to oppose the war, but added, "Let us not ignore the real horror of the situation." Hundreds of thousands of Iraqi civilians have been killed since the 2003 invasion.

    Related:

    Condi 'Iraq War Architect' Rice Outlines Plan for 'Containing Russia'
    Iranian MP Demands Over Trillion Dollars in War Reparations From Iraq
    Watchdog: US-Led Ops Against Daesh in Syria, Iraq Deadliest Since Vietnam War
    French Minister: 'Ridiculous' to Compare 2003 Iraq War to Recent Attack on Syria
    'If Americans Act Fast' in Syria, This is What UK Should Do - Iraq War PM Blair
    How the British Gov’t Faked Intelligence to Sell the Iraq War
    Iraq War: How China Outpaced the US in the Struggle for Iraqi Oil
    The Iraq War 15 Years On: No Body Count, No Accountability, No End in Sight
    Tags:
    US military, War on Terror, War in Iraq, Iraq War
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse