Trump Says Reports About China, Russia Wiring His Cellphones 'Soooo Wrong'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump refuted on Thursday media reports about the alleged wiring of his cellphones by Russian and Chinese intelligence services with the aim of using the collected information to their advantage.

"The so-called experts on Trump over at the New York Times wrote a long and boring article on my cellphone usage that is so incorrect I do not have time here to correct it. I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cell phone. Story is soooo wrong!" Trump wrote on his Twitter blog.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that US security services had found out that China and Russia were allegedly tapping Trump's phones. The media outlet claimed, in particular, that China used the information collected to help itself in the trade dispute with the United States.

Addressing the reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow does not take such unjustified claims seriously.