Trump Refuses to Give Up iPhone Despite Eavesdropping Warnings - Reports

US intelligence agencies learned about the spying through various intercepted communications and human sources inside foreign governments, the New York Times said on Wednesday citing former and current officials.
Trump's aides have encouraged him to use the secured landline at the White House more often but he still refused to part ways with his iphones.
Officials are hoping Trump will not discuss classified information when he uses his cellphones, the report added.
