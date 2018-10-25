Trump Refuses to Give Up iPhone Despite Eavesdropping Warnings - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has refused to give up his iphones despite intelligence reports indicating that foreign governments like China and Russia are eavesdropping, media reported.

US intelligence agencies learned about the spying through various intercepted communications and human sources inside foreign governments, the New York Times said on Wednesday citing former and current officials.

The Chinese, according to the report, are studying Trump's behavior in order to learn how to better influence him and his policies. Russia is not running as sophisticated an operation, the report added, because of Trump’s apparent affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump's aides have encouraged him to use the secured landline at the White House more often but he still refused to part ways with his iphones.

Officials are hoping Trump will not discuss classified information when he uses his cellphones, the report added.

